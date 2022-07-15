Your Photos
Emerald Ash Borer infestation discovered in St. Peter

By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been discovered in St. Peter.

A concerned citizen reported an ash tree with bark cracks and damage in the tree canopy, a sign of a possible EAB infestation.

City officials as well as officials from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed the infestation.

Residents are now being asked to check any ash trees on their property that may be housing the insects.

Check for bark cracks or woodpecker damage since EAB larvae is a known food source for woodpeckers.

If you feel your ash tree may be infested with EAB, contact either the Public Works Department, a professional tree care provider, or the MDA.

