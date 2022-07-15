Your Photos
Fentanyl contributes to rise in Minnesota overdose deaths

The number of people who died of drug overdoses in Minnesota climbed by more than 20% last year.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. PAUL , Minn. (KEYC) - The number of people who died of drug overdoses in Minnesota climbed by more than 20% last year.

Minnesota Department of Health records show at least 1,286 people died of overdoses in 2021. And, most of the deaths were caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which saw a 32% increase in fatal overdoses compared to 2020.

About 450 other deaths were caused by methamphetamine overdoses and 151 deaths were caused by cocaine.

Minnesota’s numbers mirror increased drug overdose deaths across the country as fentanyl has been mixed with other drugs like cocaine.

