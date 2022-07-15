Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz authorizes emergency relief to combat rising gas prices

St. Louis county leaders declared the effective end to veteran homelessness Thursday.
St. Louis county leaders declared the effective end to veteran homelessness Thursday.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel and other fuels in Minnesota Friday.

The emergency relief, Executive Order 22-17, allows for continued movement of fuels more accessible and affordable in the state. It also relieves drivers of certain service regulations that would stop them from efficient transportation of gas and other essential supplies.

“This measure will help ensure our gas is efficiently transported and delivered across the state, so Minnesotans don’t continue to see increased prices at the pump,” said Governor Walz in a statement to KTTC. “The uncertain global market and record high national inflation rates are impacting Minnesotans every day, and we will continue to take action. I am grateful to the carriers who are working tirelessly to transport fuel to the communities that need it most.”

The order starts immediately and will expire Aug. 14.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF

Latest News

GreenSeam brings back its annual celebration of ag event
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
It’s a bingo game with some added flare and sparkle and all benefits go towards the Jonathon...
Mankato Area Foundation’s new event; Blingo Bingo starting in August
FILE - The number of people who died of drug overdoses in Minnesota climbed by more than 20%...
Fentanyl contributes to rise in Minnesota overdose deaths