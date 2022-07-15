GreenSeam brings back its annual celebration of ag event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam will host its third, annual Celebration of Ag event on July 21.

Right before the MoonDogs game, GreenSeam and leaders in local agriculture will talk about successful talent, education, and networking opportunities in the food and agriculture industry.

About 15 to 20 businesses will have tents near the ISG field entrance to talk about their engagement with GreenSeam and the surrounding agriculture area.

According to the director of GreenSeam, Sam Ziegler, the event is an opportunity for any one who wants to be involved in the regional agriculture business.

“You’re looking to connect across the entire ecosystem and supply chain of food and ag, this is the event that’s the only one available here in our region. You get to have some fun with it, too. So, hope to see you out,” director of GreenSeam Sam Ziegler said.

There will be seven program speakers associated with GreenSeam, Mankato West High School, Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence, and Christensen Farms.

“We’re gonna have all the way at the start of farming. Christensen Farms is going to be here with pigs, and you get a chance to talk to them and if you ask them a question, they’re going to donate a pound of pork to the Food Shelf,” Ziegler said.

All attendees must have tickets.

Tickets are $25 per person and include unlimited food and drinks, as well as a seat for the Mankato MoonDogs vs. Minnesota Mud Puppies game.

