Hand’s Park boasts generational impact under Bruce Abitz’ care

Fairmont's Bruce Abitz turned Hand's Park into a family-friendly, fastpitch softball destination.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10 acres of land known as Hand’s Park on North Silver Lake in Fairmont survived the times, bearing some of Minnesota’s greatest baseball and softball history. Since it’s revival from a 1936 mile-wide tornado, the ball park is thriving — all at the hands of Bruce Abitz.

“Everybody in their life has a vision of what they would like to achieve. And the saying is right, getting there is half the battle,” said Abitz.

Growing up, Bruce was tasked with overcoming great adversity.

“I lost my father at a very young age, didn’t get to see me play games and I basically raised myself after that from tenth grade in high school, so I never had in my life, those things,” explained Abitz.

That’s until Bruce married his high school sweetheart Shelly. Shelly’s great-grandfather Ernest Hand Sr. founded Hand’s Park in 1893 as a baseball and entertainment venue. And it wasn’t long until Bruce could feel Shelly’s nostalgia for her childhood park.

“The land after that got sold out of the family and it was kind of a mission of mine, because I knew she still had passion for the place, to get the land back and start up a facility for the youth,” Abitz said.

When Bruce acquired the land, it was in rough condition.

“I’d never built a ball field before and they didn’t have google back then,” added Abitz.

But, a 10-year project turned into two when the community stepped up to the plate.

Now, 26-years-later, standing at 68-years-old, Bruce hasn’t skipped a beat handling the park’s day-to-day operations while catering to the local 6U-18U fastpitch softball teams.

“These ladies, the Gochanour twins, probably were playing out here when they were 6 years old and now they come out and help us with the scoreboard at every tournament. This is about our 17th tournament, and they’ve probably done all except for the one’s that you played in,” Abitz said.

“This is a place that we made most of our childhood memories at and it’s the people like Bruce that we want to give back, because they gave so much to us when we were little. Why wouldn’t you want to be out here?” said Mariah Gochanour.

Fairmont’s own “Field of Dreams” is not only the official home of the Fairmont traveling softball association, it’s also home to a fully shaded viewing zone when the clock strikes noon. As long as Bruce is managing the ball park, there is no ceiling. Next, he hopes to add a church.

