ISG Field to host American Legion baseball Sub-State 2 Playoffs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota American Legion Division I Sub-State Playoffs are here — and beginning next Tuesday, area teams will go toe-to-toe at ISG Field in the Sub-State 2 Tournament.

Here’s a look at the first-round pairings:

Marshall and Worthington will kick things off with the first pitch at 11 a.m.

Sleepy Eye and Jordan proceed at 1:30 p.m.

Then, Mankato American takes on New Ulm Gold. The winner there will get either Mankato National or Fairmont at 7 p.m.

Fairmont boasts a lineup that closely resembles the 2022 Class AA championship team and National is home to assets from the Class AAA runner-up squad from last month’s Prep Series Championships at Target Field.

Both teams have targets on their back and are in the same situation as far as a shortened legion baseball season goes.

Plus, at least for Fairmont, this will be the first game this summer they’ll have their entire roster available.

Burnsville hosts the qualifiers for the state tourney beginning July 28.

Also on the topic of summer ball, the town ball postseason starts next week, with some leagues starting their tournaments.

