LEEP Legends swing for the fences

Thursday night marked the annual LEEP Legends softball fundraiser.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday night marked the annual LEEP Legends softball fundraiser.

At ISG Field in Mankato, crowds sat in the sun and watched well-known Mankato community members participate in a home run derby and a softball game.

GSW Exterior Specialists took on the Country Financial team on a night filled with family fun all for a great cause. LEEP, or Leisure Education for Exceptional People, teamed up with radio stations and sponsors to raise money to provide opportunities for inclusive recreation, sporting and healthy living opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

It wasn’t just well known people in the Mankato community swinging the bat, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was in attendance supporting the cause.

“It is super cool having such a great community coming together and supporting such a great cause and giving back. It is so important for me as a professional athlete to give back to the community and especially in Minnesota while I am here as well,” Smith Jr. said.

This was the first year LEEP Legends included a home run derby.

