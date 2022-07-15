Little to no relief from heat, humidity expected this weekend, next week

Highs in the 80s and 90s with dew points around the 70-degree mark will be sticking around through this weekend and much of next week with little to no relief in sight.

Today will start off with cloudy skies lingering over the area as showers and thunderstorms from the overnight hours continue to clear out of the area. Clouds will gradually break apart, making way for mostly sunny skies by the mid to late morning hours. As clouds break apart, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper-80s by this afternoon. Dew points will remain near the 70-degree mark, which means it’s going to feel like a summer afternoon in Florida. Humid conditions will stick around through the night tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-60s by tomorrow morning.

Clouds will gradually move back in overnight making way for mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Temperatures will remain in the 80s with dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s, which means another humid day in the works even with the cloudier skies. Due to the humidity in the area mixed with some cloudy skies, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. The good news is, they should remain rather light and short-lived with little to no rain accumulation. Skies will continue to stay partly cloudy overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Sunday will start off with some lingering cloudy skies in the area before becoming mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper-80s with humidity still in the area. This means the heat index, or real feel temperature, may range from the low to mid-90s by Sunday afternoon. It is important to remember to stay hydrated in these kinds of conditions as well as to take breaks from the heat and sun in an air-conditioned building.

Next week will be slightly hotter at the start of the week with highs ranging in the low to mid-90s across the area as humidity remains in the area. This means that the heat index next week may range from the mid to upper-90s and low-100s. Skies will mainly be on the sunny side with a few cloudy days here and there.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight Monday into Tuesday, lingering throughout Tuesday morning. Due to the humidity in the area this weekend and sticking around through the start of next week, some of these storms may be strong to severe. It is still too early to pinpoint and tell for sure, so as always, we will continue to monitor the atmosphere/ environment closely over the weekend and leading up to Monday night to keep everyone up to date. The good news is those showers and thunderstorms will clear out through the early to mid-afternoon hours on Tuesday, which means more sunshine working its way back into the area by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will also be the hottest day of next week with a high of 93 projected for the area. After Tuesday, we are looking at little to no rain chances in the forecast with highs dropping a tad, hovering in the upper-80s and low-90s for the remainder of next week and next weekend.

