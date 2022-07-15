Mankato Area Foundation’s new event; Blingo Bingo starting in August

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a function that honors women with cancer and cancer survivors.

It’s a Bingo game with some added flare and sparkle.

Exculsively Diamonds is pairing with the foundation to donate some bling.

All of the proceeds go towards Jonathon Zierdt Cancer Fund.

It’s held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on August 17th from 5:30 until 8:00.

”High end glamorous bingo and it’s timed with music and lots of graphics. We thought it would be a good way to raise money for women’s cancer issues, because traditionally we do a lot for men’s cancer issues. Being that the fund is named after Jonathon Zierdt,” Mankato Area Foundation Donor Relations and Programs Director Maureen Gustafson said.

There are tickets available on Mankato Area Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.