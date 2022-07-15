Pick of the litter: Birdie

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Birdie.

Birdie is a 10-month-old St. Bernard mix.

She was originally a stray but she is now looking for her forever home.

Birdie is a sweet, and gentle giant.

She is a little shy at first but once she gets to know you she is the sweetest dog you will meet who likes to lounge and be around people.

Anyone interested in adopting Birdie is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

