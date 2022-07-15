A typical summertime forecast: Warm and humid

Grab the sunscreen, your cool shades and a glass of lemonade. We have rolled into a typical warm, humid summertime weather pattern that will carry us well into next week. As always, the heat and humidity could trigger a couple of random, isolated thunderstorms, but overall rain chances will be limited through the next 10 days.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will likely climb back into the low 90s today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the upper 60s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler but still humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but not likely late Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny and humid with high temps in the upper 80s.

Temps will climb into the low to mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday. A weak front will bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. That will probably be our best chance for rain next week. Behind the front, it will still be warm but a little less humid on Wednesday and Thursday. Our long-range models continue to suggest that this stretch of hot, dry weather will continue through most of next week.

