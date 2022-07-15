Your Photos
Valley Veggies and Flowers reopens its doors for the season

Valley Veggie and Flowers
Valley Veggie and Flowers(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Along Highway 68, Valley Veggies and Flowers is reopening its doors again for the season.

In 2021, they added over 110 varieties of flowers to their plant sales and tripled the size of the pick your own flowers.

Throughout the day they had kohlrabi, garlic, honey, flowers, red beets and gold beets, and zucchini.

Yet the weather hasn’t made it easy for valley veggies.

Due to the lack of rain in southern Minnesota, some things are running behind including the dill and the pickling cucumber.

“That delays things, obviously. That’s why we’re reopening so late. Usually we would be back open at least by the first week in July. And we are just starting to get rolling now. And actually by mid next week we will have a lot more products in here,” said owner of Valley Veggies and Flowers Terri Anderson.

Valley Veggies is open seven days a week and is partnering with Anderson Farms to offer fresh sweet corn next Wednesday.

