Heat and humidity continues

High temperatures and dew points mean another summery week
KEYC News Now
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We can expect the hot temperatures and sweaty feeling air to stick around for a bit.

Today, we saw temperatures in the mid 80s with dew points near the 70s. Some isolated showers are possible through the late afternoon and into this evening, mostly for our western counties. A rumble or two of thunder is possible but we are not expecting severe weather in southern Minnesota.

Tonight, we can expect a low of 68 degrees with partly cloudy skies and calm wind. As the dew points get closer to our overnight temperatures, and we remain wind-free, patchy fog may develop in some areas in the early morning.

Tomorrow, patchy fog will remain until around 9am. Some areas could see dense fog, so make sure you use extra caution if you are driving in the morning. After the fog, we can expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 88 degrees.

After a very hot and humid Monday, our next rain chance may be Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning, with the passing of a cool front. At this time, it is hard to pinpoint the details but as always, we will be keeping an eye on this and updating as needed.

