Rockin’ on the Hill makes a comeback for the year

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rockin’ on the Hill music festival brought music and cheer to the top of Good Counsel Hill on July 16.

The annual event takes place every third Saturday of July.

This year’s lineup was Tyler Herwig, Mason Dixon Line, and the Mallrats.

Attendees brought their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music.

The summer music festival also had food trucks, spirits, and pull tabs.

Five food and drink vendors and two business vendors, including Henna Tattoo, were all local to the Mankato area.

“The event is actually a fundraiser for Loyola Catholic School. We’re up on the beautiful hill of Loyola, and we have the school sisters, as well. Its really a community event. We want everyone to come out and enjoy some live music,” special events coordinator at Loyola Catholic school Carrie Kijenski said.

Rockin’ on the Hill ends at 11 p.m.

All attendees must purchase tickets online or at the entry gate.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

