Souper Bowl returns with a first ever swap event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - “Taking a walk around the gallery shop and looking over this stuff, I’m stunned to see the quality and the artistry, and the way the potters have evolved,” secretary and board member for the Arts Center of St. Peter Ronda Redmond said.

A first-ever Souper Bowl Swap Meet fundraiser and party took over the parking lot at the Arts Center of St. Peter Saturday.

The Souper Bowl has been an annual event at the Arts Center for about 15 to 20 years, but this was the first time it included Souper Bowl swaps.

Attendees were encouraged to bring all previously purchased, undamaged bowls with the Souper Bowl logo on them.

“Our idea was, ‘you have to have too many bowls,’ so bring some here and swap them out for some new ones. And it turns out nobody has too many bowls,” Redmond said.

Despite the low amount of swaps, Souper Bowls and other art were sold during the event, including all pottery and art that was produced in the Arts Center of St. Peter over the past year.

All funds raised will go to the Arts Center, which supports independent artists in the area.

“It’s great throwing on a wheel and feeling the clay grow under your hands. And that’s what I enjoy most,” potter Joel Moline said.

But there was more than just art at the fundraiser.

KMSU Radio volunteer DJs played live music and battled for the title of Soundclash Champion, and free pie samples were provided to all attendees.

“I really enjoy a sale like this where people might be interested in buying your things,” Moline said.

“It isn’t so much getting a brand new bowl for soup that people were after, so much as the community. Keeping community at the heart of it is really what the Arts Center is about anyway, so that feels right,” Redmond said.

