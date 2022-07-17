Tator Days wraps up in Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake wrapped up its Tator Days celebration Sunday.

At the heart of Eagle Lake, attendees came to Parkway area for Tator Days’ events.

The week-long celebration kicked-off with a pageant, and continued with live music, a parade, and, of course, free french fries.

According to Tator Days co-committee chair, JaDee Pals, all buttons were sold out this year, which was an exciting accomplishment for the committee.

Tator Days aims to feature lots of family-friendly activities for anyone to participate in and have some fun.

“I love it and its small town. Small town feeling, everybody gets together, you see people- everybody gets busy in the summer, so it’s a great time for people to come together and spend time together,” co-chair for Tator Days committee JaDee Pals said.

As an extension to Tator Days, Miss Eagle Lake, the First Attendant, and the pageant committee are leading a donation drive for foster families in the local area.

The goal is to provide clothing, equipment, and other items to foster families.

Donations can be dropped off at the Eagle Lake American Legion and Dash Salon.

“You can part with one thing or two things, but if you take a moment to go through the closet or the basement, you look at a few things that someone else can benefit from. And it gives you joy being part of that, as well,” Pals said.

All donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

Tator Days will make a comeback in July next year.

