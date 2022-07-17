Two arrested after incident with gun in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in St. Peter after Mankato police investigate an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the city, Public Safety responded to the report of an incident involving a gun around 1 am Saturday in the area of North Second and Mulberry streets.

Police say one person was injured and treated at the local hospital. After an investigation, police found an altercation had occurred between the occupants of two vehicles in downtown Mankato. A search warrant was later executed at a residence in St. Peter, Minn.

Arrested were:

Javarius Meshach McRae-Hayes, 28-year-old male, St. Peter

Daniesha Nicole Garrett, 26-year-old female, St. Peter

Police say both are in custody in the local jail with charges requested through the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota River Valley Tactical Response Team.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.