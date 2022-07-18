Dangerous heat, humidity return to the area, little relief on the way

Today and tomorrow will be the hottest days of this week with dangerously high heat and humidity with little to no relief by the middle to end of this week.

Today will be hot and humid with plenty of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be dangerously hot with highs in the mid-90s, but due to the humidity in the area, the heat index today may reach up to 100 degrees. Due to this high heat and humidity, a heat advisory will go into effect at 12 pm this afternoon and remain in effect through the day and night tonight. Temperatures will remain warm overnight as they dip into the mid-70s by as some showers and thunderstorms move through the area after 3 am Tuesday morning. As of right now, we aren’t looking at anything severe for our area, however, there is a severe weather threat in far northern Minnesota. Due to the threat being close enough to home along with having sunshine, heat, and humidity in the area today in general, we will continue to monitor tonight’s storms in the chance they strengthen to severe potential. The good news is, if any storms strengthen to severe potential, we are looking mainly at very large hail and damaging winds/ wind gusts. The threat of tornadoes is very low.

Tuesday will continue to be sunny and humid, but a few degrees hotter than Monday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-90s by the afternoon hours. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 6 pm Tuesday evening. With the temperatures in the mid to upper-90s, the heat index could reach up to 103 degrees by the afternoon hours in portions of the area.

With these dangerously hot and humid conditions, it is important to remember to stay alert in this heat and make smart decisions to prevent heat-related illnesses from occurring. It is vital to:

Take breaks from both the heat and the direct sunlight by cooling off in air-conditioned buildings.

Stay hydrated by drinking water and/or thirst quenchers with electrolytes (like Gatorade). Stay away from sugary drinks like pop, juice, and alcohol.

Wear loose-fitting, light-weight, light-colored clothing to help your body stay cool.

Never leave anyone or any pet in the car on hot and humid days as it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of a closed vehicle to reach 100 degrees or more.

Keep outdoor physical activity minimal and not too strenuous.

By Wednesday, dew points will dip, making it more bearable outside. Though, keep in mind, that even though dew points are going to dip, it’s still going to feel sticky outside. Wednesday will remain mostly sunny and hot with highs around the 90-degree mark. With the mild humidity, the heat index may still hover around the mid-90s through the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine and little to no rain in the forecast. Conditions will remain sticky but not as humid as Monday and Tuesday are projected to be.

By this coming weekend, temperatures will remain in the low-90s with mild humidity and lots of sunshine with one minor chance for showers and thunderstorms. Those will move in overnight Friday and linger throughout Saturday.

Next week will remain on the hot side with highs hovering in the upper-80s and low-90s, mild humidity, and more sunshine mixed in. We may see one more round of showers and thunderstorms next week but not until Tuesday morning. There will be little relief from heat and humidity through next week with highs remaining in the upper-80s and low-90s.

