Hot and humid again Tuesday; some relief later this week

It is hot! With heat index values from 98 to 104 degrees possible across much of Minnesota, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will bring a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late tonight into Tuesday morning, followed by some relief from the heat and humidity by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Our next decent chance of rain will come with scattered thunderstorms chances this weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid. Highs will climb into the mid 90s, but dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s will jack the heat index to near 100 degrees. Tonight will be warm and sticky with lows only dropping into the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will move across the region late tonight into Tuesday morning, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of storms will be well to our north and east, but an isolated thunderstorm or two could make it as far south as the Minnesota River Valley.

Tuesday will still be hot and humid with highs back in the mid 90s, with heat index values once again approaching 100. Behind the front, we will enjoy slightly lower temperatures and less humidity. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday will be windy, but as the front moves further away, Thursday and Friday should be relatively calm.

As i mentioned, our next decent chance of rain will come this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly at night, through the weekend and into early next week.

