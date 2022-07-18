Your Photos
Hot and humid Monday, little relief Wednesday

Scattered showers possible Tuesday with passing cool front
KEYC News Now Weather
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It seems like déjà vu recently with the hot and humid days over and over, unfortunately (or fortunately if you love summer heat!) we have a few more days of this.

Tonight, we’re expecting a low of 69 degrees, with clear skies and very little wind. A pop up shower is possible, but unlikely.

Tomorrow morning, there may be some patchy fog, however way less widespread than the past few mornings. After the fog clears, we can expect a mostly sunny day with some HOT temperatures. Our high is 95 degrees, and combined with the high dew points, we can see heat index values close to 100 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are outside, and limit your sun exposure if possible.

Late tomorrow evening, we may see some showers make their way through southern Minnesota. As of now, the main severe threat remains to our north, but it is possible we could see a severe or strong storm. These showers and storms will linger into Tuesday morning, but then we will be sunny, hot and humid again by lunchtime. Tuesday afternoon, a passing cool front will bring some gusty wind up to 30mph, and will leave us with slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday. The gusty wind will also continue Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

