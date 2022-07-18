Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Judge grants Jeremy Goodale change of venue

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has granted Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher, his request to change the location of his upcoming murder trial.

Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. The judge will determine the new location of his trial at a later date.

The other teen charged, Willard Miller, has already filed similar motions successfully. His trial will be held in Council Bluffs.

Graber was 66 years old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced
Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, has a controlled substance warrant for, and is also a suspect for...
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance in catching wanted man
The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old...
3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified