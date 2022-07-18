Your Photos
Plainview woman dead after motorcycle crash

Map of crash.
Map of crash.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEAR HAMMOND, Minn. (KTTC) – A Plainview woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County over the weekend.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on 350th Avenue just north of Hammond.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist swerved to miss a deer on the road.

The passenger on the motorcycle, Rebecca Kahn, 40, of Plainview, died at the scene.

The rider, Brock Kahn, 44, also from Plainview, was taken to Mayo Clinic with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

