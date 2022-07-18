“Quilts of Valor” gives quilts to community veterans

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -For ten years, the Main Street Sewing Society in Blue Earth has been donating quilts to local veterans.

Each one is made by hand by community members, who said that their goal is to eventually give a quilt to every military veteran in their community.

Over 100 quilts were made and given out to the veterans of Faribault County.

“Considering that our organization started out with only three quilts the very first time. This year we have mad 115 quilts. So we have all together in the last ten years did over 600 quilts,” said Carrie Meyer of the Main Street Sewing Society.

Selected veterans could drive up to the quilt shop and pick up their quilt, and then participate in photo opportunities set up by the city’s fire department.

Each one is made by volunteers, who said that it’s the least they can do to give back.

“There are so many that never got a thank you. If we can do something small that we feel is just a small thing compared to what they did, that just keeps us going every year,” said Michele’s Quilting and Sewing Center owner Michele Hard.

The output of quilts has increased each year, but the society said that they’ve had trouble locating certain veterans in their community, particularly younger ones.

“That’s one of our biggest challenges right now, is finding our younger veterans in the county that, you know aren’t a member of a service group or anything and we just ask them to, you know, contact us so we can get them on the list for next year,” Hard said.

