Attempted murder charges filed following shooting incident in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges of attempted murder are among those filed following an alleged shooting stemming from apparent road rage in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning.

28 year Javarius McRae-Hayes of St. Peter is charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder with intent and felony dangerous weapons charges.

26 year old Daniesha Nicole Garrett, also of St. Peter, is charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree attempted murder and dangerous weapons.

It happened around 1:00 Saturday morning near North Second & Mulberry streets.

Court documents say a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the stomach by McRae-Hayes, who was in another vehicle, after an incident at a green light.

The criminal complaint says McRae-Hayes and Garrett were identified through surveillance video and a search warrant on their St. Peter residence produced two loaded 9mm pistols and a .22 AR-15 style rifle. The complaint says McRae-Hayes admitted to shooting at the vehicle but claimed he only meant to scare the people in the other vehicle.

Both remain in the Blue Earth County Jail.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

