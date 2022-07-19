Bethany awarded $61K grant from Sauer Family Foundation for literacy clinics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College Education Department has been awarded a grant of $61,000 from the St. Paul-based Sauer Family Foundation.

The grant will fund a reading interventions clinic designed to assist local elementary school students needing additional reading instruction.

The grant will fund the clinic for a two-year timeframe providing students with free assistance with reading.

For many students, learning to read ranges from challenging to a very difficult assignment.

In 2019, the National Assessment of Educational Progress reported that 66% of fourth graders were performing below the recommended reading standards.

Also, according to published research, between 10 and 25 percent of kids are drastically behind in reading skills.

“We’re very thankful for the funding from the Sauer Family Foundation. It allows us to provide this support at no cost to community children in a monitored and controlled space,” said Dr. Carrie Pfeifer, Professor of Education at Bethany Lutheran College. “Our Bethany education students can practice teaching reading and provide targeted support where gaps exist. This will give them the skills and confidence to teach reading in their future classrooms. And it’s especially beneficial because it provides Bethany with an opportunity to share our mission and vision with the community while helping all Mankato students and teachers grow in an understanding of literacy,”

Families of students living in the Mankato area interested in learning more about reading help may reach out to Dr. Pfeifer by emailing her.

One-on-one 12-week sessions take place in the fall and again in the spring.

Space is limited.

