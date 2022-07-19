City of Janesville building new amphitheater
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville announced that a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The city says the project was made possible from donations from multiple local organizations and businesses including the Janesville Area Foundation, Janesville Rotary and the Janesville Chamber of Commerce.
