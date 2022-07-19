Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of Janesville building new amphitheater

The City of Janesville announces a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner...
The City of Janesville announces a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner of Veteran’s Memorial Park.(KEYC News 12)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville announced that a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner of Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The city says the project was made possible from donations from multiple local organizations and businesses including the Janesville Area Foundation, Janesville Rotary and the Janesville Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound Highway 14 exit...
Highway 14 exit ramp closes for repairs
FILE - By registering prior to today, voters will not have to wait as long at the polling place...
Last day to pre-register for upcoming elections
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Another hot and humid day ahead
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update