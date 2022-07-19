Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Free rides to county fairs offered by TRUE Transit this summer

TRUE Transit is offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County Fairs again.
TRUE Transit is offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County Fairs again.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those needing a lift to the county fairs will have one less thing to worry about.

TRUE Transit is offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County Fairs again.

On July 28, TRUE Transit will offer free rides for the following:

  • Blue Earth County to the fairgrounds in Garden City, on July 28
  • Nicollet County to the fairgrounds in St. Peter and on Aug. 12
  • Le Sueur County to the fairgrounds in Le Center on Aug. 19

The bus will pick up people at their homes and drop them off at the fairgrounds and return them home completely free of charge. 

Passengers can choose between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Reservations are required two days prior to the fair and can be made by calling (507) 388-8783. More information about the promotion can be found online or by calling (507) 388-8783.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

FILE - With the increased heat and humidity, Xcel Energy has some tips on saving energy and...
Xcel Energy offering tips to beat both the heat, energy bill
Minnesota State University, Mankato teams up with the Minnesota Twins to hold MSU Mankato Night...
MSU Mankato teaming up with Minnesota Twins for ‘Mankato Night’
The City of Janesville announces a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner...
City of Janesville building new amphitheater
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound Highway 14 exit...
Highway 14 exit ramp closes for repairs