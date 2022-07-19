Free rides to county fairs offered by TRUE Transit this summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those needing a lift to the county fairs will have one less thing to worry about.

TRUE Transit is offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County Fairs again.

On July 28, TRUE Transit will offer free rides for the following:

Blue Earth County to the fairgrounds in Garden City, on July 28

Nicollet County to the fairgrounds in St. Peter and on Aug. 12

Le Sueur County to the fairgrounds in Le Center on Aug. 19

The bus will pick up people at their homes and drop them off at the fairgrounds and return them home completely free of charge.

Passengers can choose between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Reservations are required two days prior to the fair and can be made by calling (507) 388-8783. More information about the promotion can be found online or by calling (507) 388-8783.

