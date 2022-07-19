Highway 19 near Henderson to close for flood mitigation

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A week from Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin work on Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169.

The project began back in 2017 with a Flood Feasibility Study.

The overall goal is to make Highway 93, another road connecting Henderson and 169, less susceptible to flooding, but the first step is working on Highway 19.

“The purpose of our project on Highway 19, as the precursor to the Highway 93 project, is to provide a safe and accessible route in and out of Henderson during high water events. To raise the grade raise of Highway 93 above the Hundred Year Flood elevation,” said Project Manager Matthew Young.

Highway 19 will close on July 25 and is due to reopen in late September.

It’s the first step of a lengthy flood mitigation effort, and Henderson residents believe that it’s long overdue.

“It’s wildly anticipated, it has been for years. ‘69 the emergency levy, which resembles the levy we have now, was built ahead of the floodwaters. Ever since then we’ve been plagued by flooding every few years,” said Henderson mayor Keith Swenson.

While the raised highways will reduce the effect floods have on travelers around Henderson, some residents believe that the effort isn’t enough to tackle the root of the problem.

“It’s inevitable that this may end up being too little. Raise the roads up eight feet, but if we continue to ditch and tile and drain we’re just going to add more water to the system and eventually it probably won’t be enough,” Swenson said.

