Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16.

Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

Foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Barbee was serving a life sentence for a kidnapping charge out of Woodbury County, along with other charges out of Lee County. His sentence began on Nov. 23, 1983.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.