Iowa man arrested after barricading himself with hostages in Waterloo

Robert Smull
Robert Smull(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested in eastern Iowa after reportedly holding several people hostage.

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 700 block of Kern Street in Waterloo for a welfare check call.

Officers arrived to find 40-year-old Robert Smull, of Waterloo, holding a woman and several children against their will inside.

Hostage negotiators, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, and Crisis Intervention Unit were activated. After several hours of negotiations, the woman and children were able to exit the residence.

Smull surrendered outside and was arrested.

He was charged with first-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and probation violation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

