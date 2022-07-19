Your Photos
Last day to pre-register for upcoming elections

FILE - By registering prior to today, voters will not have to wait as long at the polling place on Election Day. All Blue Earth County households with registered voters should expect an informational postcard in the coming weeks. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day for voters to pre-register for the upcoming August elections.

The 2022 Statewide Primary Election and First Congressional District Special Election are both on Tuesday, August 9.

Voters should confirm they are registered to vote prior to visiting the polling place. However, the quickest way to confirm registration, or become registered, is online.

Voters may also register in-person at the County Elections Office.

By registering prior to today, voters will not have to wait as long at the polling place on Election Day.

All Blue Earth County households with registered voters should expect an informational postcard in the coming weeks.

