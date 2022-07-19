Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say

Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was...
Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was found dead inside a Virginia home.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in South Carolina after police say he is a suspect in his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Jose Hernandez Mejia is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers found his wife’s body inside a home on July 17.

WHNS reports Mejia called a family member to tell them he stabbed his wife before leaving the state.

Deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they took Mejia into custody in Anderson County after spotting him traveling on a highway.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country.
US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race
100 million in the US face excessive heat warnings or heat advisories. (CNN, France 2/France 3,...
US, Europe hammered by heat
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial