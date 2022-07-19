Minnesota Original Music Festival kicks off in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, a music festival and a music industry workshop are coming to St. Peter.

The goal of the event is to bring Minnesota musicians and music lovers together in a place with a rich history of arts.

“For music lovers, you will find musicians that are performing in lots of different genres. We have musicians that are blues musicians, jazz musicians, bluegrass, hip hop, country, just about any genre you can think of,” Eli Hoehn, project manager of Minnesota Original Music Festival.

The Minnesota Original Music Festival is a free event. Organizers say it is about facilitating and growing artists in the community.

“Well, not all the musicians that I know have lots of money, so it’s good to be able to allow everybody to have access to it. And there’s a lot of music lovers that can’t afford the big ticket items,” explained Hoehn, “There’s a lot of festivals that cost a significant amount of money to go to. And this is a community event. And we would like the whole community to be able to come to it. For Musicians. We’re trying to offer people a place to perform. We’re trying to offer some activities that help musicians to network with one another, to share information.”

The week-long event will include workshops and individual performances.

This Saturday and Sunday, the public will be able to enjoy an all-day music performance.

“The people who are working at putting this on, our musicians who write their own original material. And we would like to connect with people, and we know other musicians who would like to do the same thing,” Added Eli Hoehn.

The Event kicked off Monday, July 18th and will be wrapping up this Sunday, July 24th.

