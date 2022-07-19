Your Photos
More comfortable days ahead; dry pattern continues

Next chance of rain comes this weekend
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The clouds and showers earlier this morning have held temperatures back a bit, so the heat advisory has been canceled. It will still be warm and humid, however, with heat index values reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. A cold front will slide through tonight, bringing summer relief from the heat and humidity. Our next decent chance of rain will come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and warm. The clouds and scattered thunderstorms earlier this morning have held temperatures back a little bit so far today; therefore, our afternoon highs will be a bit cooler than originally expected and the heat advisory has been canceled. However, with actual temps in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s, the heat index will still climb into the mid 90s. That’s just a little lower than the criteria needed for a heat advisory.

You will probably notice a decrease in the humidity as a cold front moves through late this afternoon into this evening. Tonight will be mostly clear and not as humid, with temps dropping into the low 70s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, but not as humid as we have been the past several days. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s all three days.

Our weather pattern will become more active by this weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday night with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday and Saturday night, possibly lingering into Sunday morning.

Longer range models suggest temperatures will remain above average - in the upper 80s to low 90s - through much of next week. Generally, things look mostly dry, but there will likely be a few random, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, at this point it’s way too early to determine when and where those might be, but we will definitely keep an eye on things. We know that there are a lot of places that still need some rain.

