Morning storms, afternoon heat

Storms and showers make their way across the region this morning, producing lots of wind and lightning. The severe threat is low as of now.

Today, we can expect the storms to clear out around lunchtime, leaving us with another hot and humid day. We’re expecting a high of 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies. It will be pretty breezy out there which is a nice relief from the heat. We may see heat index values up to 100 degrees.

Tonight, a low of 71 degrees, with a few possible isolated showers.

Tomorrow, we should see a little break from the humidity, with dew points dropping back into comfortable levels and a high temperature of 89 degrees. Strong gusty wind will continue as well and we’ll have mostly sunny skies.

