Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Morning storms, afternoon heat

Another hot and humid day ahead
Another hot and humid day ahead
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Storms and showers make their way across the region this morning, producing lots of wind and lightning. The severe threat is low as of now.

Today, we can expect the storms to clear out around lunchtime, leaving us with another hot and humid day. We’re expecting a high of 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies. It will be pretty breezy out there which is a nice relief from the heat. We may see heat index values up to 100 degrees.

Tonight, a low of 71 degrees, with a few possible isolated showers.

Tomorrow, we should see a little break from the humidity, with dew points dropping back into comfortable levels and a high temperature of 89 degrees. Strong gusty wind will continue as well and we’ll have mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Hot and humid again Tuesday; some relief later this week
KEYC Weather
KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update
Heat mixed with high humidity will lead to dangerously hot and humid start to the week
Dangerous heat, humidity return to the area, little relief on the way
Heat mixed with high humidity will lead to dangerously hot and humid start to the week
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 7-18-22 - clipped version