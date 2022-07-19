Your Photos
MSU Mankato teaming up with Minnesota Twins for ‘Mankato Night’

Minnesota State University, Mankato teams up with the Minnesota Twins to hold MSU Mankato Night...
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato teams up with the Minnesota Twins to hold MSU Mankato Night at Target Field on Aug. 2.

Special ticket packages—available in various price ranges to the general public, include a game ticket and a co-themed MSU Twins cap.

Those hats are only available by pre-ordering tickets through the Minnesota Twins.

MSU’s Alumni Relations will host a pregame event starting at 4 p.m. at Target Field Station.

The Twins will be facing off against the Detroit Tigers.

For more information about this year’s Mankato Night event, visit the official site.

