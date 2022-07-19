Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

United 232: 33 years later

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thirty-three years ago Monday, an event challenged and changed Siouxland forever. The crash of United Airlines Flight 232.

Captain Al Haynes, and his crew, managed to give first responders 30 minutes’ notice before the DC-10 tried to land at Sioux Gateway Airport.

That gave dozens of local rescue crews time to get to the airport.

The disintegration of the fan in the tail engine cut all of the plane’s hydraulic lines. So, the crew had to use the throttles on the two remaining engines to guide the plane to Sioux Gateway.

During the landing one of the plane’s wings dipped, touched the tarmac, resulting in the crash. But, thanks to the actions of the crew, and the Siouxland first responders, 184 of the 296 people on board the plane survived the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill
Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board
Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
FILE - Minnesota State pitcher Nick Altermatt delivers a pitch in this undated file photo....
Former Wabasso, Minnesota State pitcher drafted by Chicago White Sox