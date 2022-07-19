Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Xcel Energy offering tips to beat both the heat, energy bill

FILE - With the increased heat and humidity we’re experiencing, Xcel Energy has some tips on...
FILE - With the increased heat and humidity we’re experiencing, Xcel Energy has some tips on saving energy and keeping bills low.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - With the increased heat and humidity we’re experiencing, Xcel Energy has some tips on saving energy and keeping bills low.

These tips include:

  • Using blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home.
  • Don’t underestimate the power of a ceiling fan. Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.
  • Upgrade to a programable thermostat; as they will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re out of the house.

For more information on ways to save energy, visit Xcel Energy’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

Minnesota State University, Mankato teams up with the Minnesota Twins to hold MSU Mankato Night...
MSU Mankato teaming up with Minnesota Twins for ‘Mankato Night’
The City of Janesville announces a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner...
City of Janesville building new amphitheater
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound Highway 14 exit...
Highway 14 exit ramp closes for repairs
FILE - By registering prior to today, voters will not have to wait as long at the polling place...
Last day to pre-register for upcoming elections