Xcel Energy offering tips to beat both the heat, energy bill

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - With the increased heat and humidity we’re experiencing, Xcel Energy has some tips on saving energy and keeping bills low.

These tips include:

Using blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home.

Don’t underestimate the power of a ceiling fan. Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.

Upgrade to a programable thermostat; as they will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re out of the house.

For more information on ways to save energy, visit Xcel Energy’s website.

