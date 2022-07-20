Your Photos
Attempted murder charges filed following shooting incident in downtown Mankato

Charges of attempted murder are among those filed following an alleged shooting stemming from apparent road rage in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges of attempted murder are among those filed following an alleged shooting stemming from apparent road rage in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning.

28-year-old Javarius McRae-Hayes of St. Peter is charged with second-degree attempted murder with intent and felony dangerous weapons charges.

26-year-old Daniesha Nicole Garrett, also of St. Peter, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder and dangerous weapons.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning near North Second and Mulberry Streets.

Court documents say a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the stomach by McRae-Hayes, who was in another vehicle, after an incident at a green light.

The criminal complaint says McRae-Hayes and Garrett were identified through surveillance video and a search warrant at their St. Peter residence produced two loaded 9mm pistols and a .22 AR-15 style rifle. The complaint says McRae-Hayes admitted to shooting at the vehicle but claimed he only meant to scare the people inside.

At a court hearing this morning, bail was set at $2 million for McRae-Hayes without conditions and $1.5 million with conditions. Bail for Garrett was set at $600,000 without conditions and $300,000 with conditions. Those conditions include: not leaving the state, not making contact with co-defendants, no possession or use of firearms or dangerous weapons, being subject to GPS monitoring and having no possession of drugs or alcohol.

Both McRae-Hayes and Garrett are scheduled to be in court on July 28.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

