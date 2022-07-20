Attempted murder charges filed following shooting incident in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges of attempted murder are among those filed following an alleged shooting stemming from apparent road rage in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning.

28-year-old Javarius McRae-Hayes of St. Peter is charged with second-degree attempted murder with intent and felony dangerous weapons charges.

26-year-old Daniesha Nicole Garrett, also of St. Peter, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder and dangerous weapons.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning near North Second and Mulberry Streets.

Court documents say a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the stomach by McRae-Hayes, who was in another vehicle, after an incident at a green light.

The criminal complaint says McRae-Hayes and Garrett were identified through surveillance video and a search warrant at their St. Peter residence produced two loaded 9mm pistols and a .22 AR-15 style rifle. The complaint says McRae-Hayes admitted to shooting at the vehicle but claimed he only meant to scare the people inside.

At a court hearing this morning, bail was set at $2 million for McRae-Hayes without conditions and $1.5 million with conditions. Bail for Garrett was set at $600,000 without conditions and $300,000 with conditions. Those conditions include: not leaving the state, not making contact with co-defendants, no possession or use of firearms or dangerous weapons, being subject to GPS monitoring and having no possession of drugs or alcohol.

Both McRae-Hayes and Garrett are scheduled to be in court on July 28.

