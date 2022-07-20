Comfortable conditions to continue until humidity returns this weekend

Temperatures will remain on the hotter side in the upper-80s and low-90s, but dew point temperatures will remain in the 50s and low to mid-60s, meaning the humidity will be minimal for now until it spikes back up into the 70s by this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot but comfortable due to dew points remaining in the upper-50s and low-60s. This means that humidity will remain low, meaning it won’t feel nearly as sticky as it has the past several days! Despite comfortable conditions, it will be windy with winds staying sustained around the 20 mph mark with wind gusts up to 35 mph possible. Tonight will remain mostly clear, quiet, and comfortable as temperatures drop into the mid to upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain sunny and hot but comfortable once again because dew points will remain in the upper-50s and low-60s, meaning it will not feel sticky outside. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s across the area with winds calmer than at the start of the week, reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Conditions will start changing by Thursday night as clouds move in ahead of our next round of showers and thunderstorms move through overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will be on the cloudier side throughout the day despite pockets of sunshine due to isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. The rain chances will primarily be in the early to mid-morning hours and again during the evening and overnight hours. This means that the middle of the day will be on the drier side but temperatures and conditions will be hot and humid. Humidity will return with a spike by Friday morning due to the early morning shower and thunderstorm chances for the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-90s by the afternoon hours, humidity may lead to a heat index in the mid to upper-90s in the area. Friday afternoon will be on the drier side with more sunshine expected in the area compared to the morning hours. However, by the evening hours, clouds will once again start to take over ahead of more shower and thunderstorm chances for Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will remain on the cloudier side with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area throughout the day. Saturday will see more consistent showers and thunderstorms compared to Friday. Humidity will stay on the higher side throughout Saturday as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-80s. With the humidity expected on Saturday, the heat index may hover in the low-90s. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into the late night and potentially the overnight hours on Saturday, but will also gradually diminish as the night progresses.

By Sunday, humidity will dwindle back down with sunshine and drier conditions return to the area. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours with skies teetering between partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Sunday night will remain quiet and comfortable.

Next week will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with temperatures on the more comfortable side as highs range in the mid to upper-80s throughout the week. Humidity will also remain on the lower side leading to comfortable to slightly sticky conditions. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms next week will be overnight Monday into Tuesday, as well as throughout Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-80s as we make our way into next weekend.

