First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Public Health is working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health to investigate the circumstances regarding the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county.

Monkeypox infections occur through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, or touching shared items that have been in contact with bodily fluids and or monkeypox rashes/sores. The virus can also spread through respiratory secretions that occur during kissing, cuddling, or sex. Monkeypox is not generally considered an STI but can be transmitted during intimate contact.

People usually develop monkeypox 7 to 14 days (up to 21 days) after being exposed. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes followed by a rash.

Johnson County Public Health encourages individuals who have symptoms of monkeypox, particularly the characteristic rash or sore, to reach out to their medical provider.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.