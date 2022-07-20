Your Photos
Former Wabasso, Minnesota State pitcher drafted by Chicago White Sox

The White Sox took Altermatt with the 521st overall pick in the 17th round of this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State senior pitcher Nick Altermatt is heading to the Chicago White Sox organization.

The White Sox took Altermatt with the 521st overall pick in the 17th round of this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Altermatt put up big numbers offensively and on the mound for Minnesota State Mavericks during his career.

The former Wabasso Rabbit went 10-1 last season with an earned run average under 3.0. The right-hander struck out 75 batters in 58⅓ innings pitched.

At the plate, Altermatt batted .378 and smashed 11 home runs and 21 doubles to go along with 64 RBIs.

He becomes the 37th Minnesota State player to be selected in the MLB Draft.

