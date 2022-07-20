Your Photos
Iowa City man sentenced to Federal Prison for receiving child pornography

Prison Bars of Jail Cell(VCU Capital News Service)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In March 2020, law enforcement received a tip alerting them to an email address that had uploaded suspected child pornography.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at 70-year-old Kevin Emmett Toomey’s place of residence and seized several electronic devices. The devices revealed over 4,000 images and nearly 300 videos depicting child porn.

Investigators say Toomey began accessing child pornography shortly after his release from prison for a previous federal charge.

Tommey was sentenced to 180 months in prison and must serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

