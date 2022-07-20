Lafayette Charter School closes

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lafayette Public Charter School will be closing its doors for the upcoming school year.

The schools website says the closure is due to staffing shortages and they thank everyone for their support over the years.

Lafayette Public Charter School opened its doors in 1999, after the New Ulm school board voted to close the elementary school that was located in Lafayette, back in the spring of 1998.

The school touted itself as a small, tuition-free, public charter school committed to creating a safe and positive learning environment for students grow socially and emotionally with a focus on Agriculture and STEAM.

