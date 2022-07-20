Marc Chadderdon looking to bring change to Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout Nicollet County, campaign signs can be seen on the sides of the roads or in people’s driveways.

As the polls draw near in the upcoming election for sheriff, Marc Chadderdon wants one thing to be clear.

“My colors are black and white that I picked for this campaign,” Chadderdon said. “And that’s a reason, I am not going to tell you what I want to hear, I will tell you what I learned.”

A public servant for 33 years, Chadderdon has nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including 16 years as a criminal investigator. His efforts in law enforcement toward combating human trafficking.

In 2008, he founded the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition, a nonprofit aimed at training officers and improving relations within the communities they serve.

“I feel as though it is important that I treat everyone as if they are my own family members because that comes back we are a small community and a lot of times we deal with the same people over and over again,” Chadderdon said.

Chadderdon is calling for change in the sheriff’s office and is looking to shift how the resources and budget for the department are used. He is looking to put more toward fighting drugs, prostitution and sex trafficking.

“I would like to see our resources going toward where they belong, toward serious crime. I don’t like to see resources wasted,” Chadderdon said.

Chadderdon also believes that outreach is key to the future of the sheriff’s office, starting at both Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and South Central College in North Mankato.

“I think the Sheriff’s office should be integrated with those universities doing presentations there and building a bridge with our youth,” Chadderdon said.

Chadderdon is looking to beat incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange in the election and be on one of the names on the ballot come November.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.