MDA Awards $120K to battle against noxious weeds

27 projects are receiving funds
FILE - Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential to be harmful to human or animal...
FILE - Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property.(KMVT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $120,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota.

Twenty-seven projects are being funded though the 2022 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used toward equipment and supply purchases, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property.

There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

