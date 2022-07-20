Your Photos
Minnesota man in custody after police say K9 sniff revealed hundreds of fentanyl pills

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A White Bear Lake, Minn., man is in custody after police say he intended to deliver fentanyl in Burleigh County.

Bismarck police say 40-year-old Arnaz Thompson and a source were observed leaving a surveilled area. After a traffic violation, officers stopped an Uber Thompson was in and used a K9 to sniff for drugs.

They say they found 295 fentanyl pills in his suitcase. They say the source was also found to have 30 fentanyl pills in a body cavity. According to court documents the source told police the drugs were from Thompson.

Court documents report the street value of the drugs was about $17,000.

Thompson is in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

