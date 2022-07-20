Your Photos
MN Corn Growers Association to host first district candidates

The Minnesota Corn Growers Association hopes to educate 1st congressional district candidates Brad Finstad and Jeff Ettinger on their agenda prior the election.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Corn Growers Association is hoping to educate first congressional district candidates on their agenda before the election.

This Friday, Brad Finstad will be visiting a farm in Eyota and Next week, Jeff Ettinger will be in St. James.

The organization is hoping the visits will help educate candidates on modern farm practices and help develop relationships with candidates from both political parties.

