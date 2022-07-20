Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

More pleasant days ahead; limited rain chances

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The wind will die down and the extreme humidity will stay away, but temperatures will remain above average as we head into the last half of the week. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into early Friday, but our best chance of rain will be late Saturday and Saturday night. Next week will be mostly dry and a bit cooler with highs in the 80s.

The rest of today will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s and northwesterly wind gusts to 35 mph. While it is still warm, it is quite a bit more comfortable than yesterday. Dew points this afternoon are in the upper 50s, compared to the sweltering mid 70s yesterday. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be a very pleasant day. Mostly sunny, not as windy and even less humid, with highs climbing back into the upper 80s.

Heat and humidity will return for Friday and that could fuel a few isolated thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning and again late Friday into Friday night. These storms will be very random and isolated. Friday will be sunny, warm and humid with highs back in the low to mid 90s.

Our best chance for some decent, measurable rain will come as a cold front moves across our region on Saturday and Saturday night. Rainfall amounts and the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms will depend on the timing of the front. As of right now, it looks as though the best chance for heavy rain and isolated severe storms will be to our south and east. We’re still a few days away, however, so that could change. As of right now, I’d say there’s about a 50/50 shot that any random location across southern Minnesota could get a thunderstorm that produces a quarter inch of rain, with heavier amounts likely south of I-90 and east of I-35. Again, it’s early and that could change. We will have updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Long range models continue to hint that next week will be pleasant but mostly dry. While a few random, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible , especially on Tuesday, we will likely be mostly dry with highs, generally, in the 80s through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

Comfortable conditions will continue despite hotter temperatures due to lower dew point...
Comfortable conditions to continue until humidity returns this weekend
Comfortable conditions will continue despite hotter temperatures due to lower dew point...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 7-20-22
KEYC Weather
More comfortable days ahead; dry pattern continues
KEYC Weather
KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update