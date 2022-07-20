New ownership at Countryside Refrigeration and Heating thrives for change

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When Countryside Refrigeration & Heating LLC needed new owners, Rebecca and Bryan Nash took the job with their hearts already in the company.

“We lived here for nine years now. We love the community, we love everything about it. We have three children. So, we’re just glad to keep the company local and serve the community,” Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Nash said.

In 1961, the HVAC company was originally founded and owned by the Defries family. Even though the business has new ownership, Countryside is staying locally owned and family-operated.

“It’s great. It’s nice to be able to support and help people that we actually know,” Rebecca Nash said.

“I want to make it a place to where people feel like they’re almost in a family coming to work and doing their jobs,” President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Nash said.

The Nash family bought the Countryside business in October 2021, after owning their own HVAC business in Shakopee. But once their friends and colleagues asked for HVAC services in Mankato, the Nash family knew it was time to set up a business in the area.

“I quite literally just Googled ‘HVAC companies for sale in Mankato’ and come to find Countryside here,” Bryan Nash said.

“And we knew Countryside was a well-established company, so we thought it would be a good purchase for us,” Rebecca Nash said.

Now, the Nash family has a vision in mind for the business. With new maintenance plans, discounts, and redesigns, the Nash family works to upgrade Countryside into a modern industry.

“We’re here to service the people in our community. We’re definitely looking to put out a good, efficient, and cost-efficient service to people in the community and make sure they’re well taken care of, as well,” Bryan Nash said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.